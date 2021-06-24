AWS, Salesforce partnership to unify developer experiences

The partnership will drive customer value through new and enhanced unification between AWS and Salesforce products.

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Amazon Web Services on Thursday expanded its partnership with Salesforce making it easy for users to use the full set of Salesforce and AWS capabilities together to quickly build and deploy powerful new business applications that accelerate digital transformation.

"For more than five years, our customers have benefitted from a tight relationship between AWS and Salesforce," Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, said in a statement.

"Now, we are taking the partnership to the next level by integrating our offerings so developers using both AWS and Salesforce can build unified applications much faster and simpler than ever before," Jassy added.

Developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications that extend the power of both platforms by connecting Salesforce data and workflows natively into their solutions running on AWS and make it easy for Salesforce developers to integrate AWS data and workflows into their Salesforce applications.

Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) directly in new applications for sales, service, and industry vertical use cases.

With these new offerings, customers can purchase out-of-the-box solutions directly from Salesforce and then consume the integrated AWS services on a pay-as-you-go basis.

"With this partnership, we are significantly simplifying developers' lives and empowering them to develop applications however they want, from wherever they want globally, at any scale," Jassy said.

Previously, significant custom integration code was often required for customers that wanted to combine AWS and Salesforce capabilities for their applications.

These new offerings will enable customers to use AWS and Salesforce services together seamlessly through new, unified platforms.

The companies have also collaborated on new low-code tools to help customers innovate and build applications that connect data in real-time between Salesforce applications and AWS services.

Customers can now innovate faster with pre-built applications that combine AWS and Salesforce Customer 360, making it easier for organisations to seamlessly deploy AWS's voice, video and AI services natively with Salesforce business applications.

--IANS

vc/in