  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Axar Patel tests positive for Covid

Axar Patel tests positive for Covid

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 3rd, 2021, 16:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was one of the stars in the Indian team's Test series win over England, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Delhi Capitals franchise confirmed on Saturday.

The bowler has been put in isolation.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test came positive," said a statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise.

"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," the statement added.

Patel had taken 27 wickets in three Tests against England recently.

--IANS

kh/ash

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features