Axing Sanju Samson from T20I squad irks Twitterati

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The dropping of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson by the BCCI selectors from the 16-member India T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in New Zealand from January 24 has not gone down well with cricket fans among Twitterati.

Samson played in India's last T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on January 10. He has so far played just two T20Is for India. Samson played just two balls in the Pune T20I, scoring six runs. He had made his India debut in July 2015.

One user posted a meme of a scene from the movie 'Dangal' with the caption 'Ab dangal hoga' and tweeted: "Sanju Samson right now #INDvSL."

One post read: "Sanju Samson would literally start for every country bar India in the world cricket. Samson's patience greater than Pant's career." A cricket fan tweeted: "Can anyone ask them why they dropped Sanju Samson? He played only one match. How can you drop anyone after one inning? What would happen if the team management dropped Shivam (Dube) after one inning, where he scored only 10+ runs?" Another said: "Sometimes, I think that Team India selection panel is biased for major cricketing states like Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka and TN. They don't back player from small states. Please do not ruin his career." "You don't want him to rust away sitting in the dugout. It's better for him to keep playing domestic cricket and perform well," read one post. tsb/saurav/arm