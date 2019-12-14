Ayesha Meera case: CBI exhumes girl's remains after 12 years for re-postmortem

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): In a case of alleged gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in 2007, the mortal remains of the deceased have been exhumed for re-postmortem examination. The case is presently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The case pertains to December 27, 2007, when a pharmacy student Ayesha Meera was found brutally raped and murdered in her hostel in Vijayawada.

Following which, one man, identified as P Satyam Babu, was arrested on August 11, 2008. However, he was acquitted by the High Court on March 31, 2017, after 8 years of imprisonment.

Further, the High Court ordered a CBI inquiry on November 29, 2018. The CBI started an inquiry in January 2019. (ANI)

