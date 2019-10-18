Ayodhya: Idols of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman to be installed on October 26 at Ram ki Pairi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Culture Directorate of Uttar Pradesh is planning to install the fibreglass idols of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and a lamp at Ram ki Pairi during the grand Deep Utsav in Ayodhya, which will begin on October 26.



"On October 26, these idols will be inaugurated at Ram ki Pairi. This time Deepavali is being celebrated for five days. More than 5 lakh lamps will be lit up. People consider it a religious occasion but it is purely a cultural occasion," said Dr Yogendra Pratap Singh, Joint Director, Culture Directorate.

A meeting in this regard was held on Friday at Jawahar Bhavan in the state capital.

"Each year, different types of statues are installed at Ram ki Pairi. Last year, it was made with plaster of Paris. This time we are making the statues with the fibreglass," Singh said.

"A frontal statue of Lord Hanuman with the images of Lord Ram and Sita on his chest will be installed. A large lamp will also be installed," he added. (ANI)

