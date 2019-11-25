Ayodhya: Kiln owner to donate 51K bricks for Ram temple construction

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A brick kiln owner in Uttar Pradesh's Rasulabad is making a special batch of 51,000 bricks with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on them in the hope that they will be used for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We are manufacturing a special batch of 51,000 bricks. They will be donated for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. These bricks will be prepared by late December or early January," kiln manager Babu Ram Yadav told ANI on Sunday.The kiln owner Sandeep Verma had decided to donate the bricks soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid title dispute case."There are 106 workers in the kiln who are dedicatedly working to make the bricks. They are not even wearing shoes inside the kiln to ensure the purity of the bricks. These are especially being manufactured using Domath soil," he said.Once complete, each brick will weigh around 3 kg.The Supreme Court had on November 9 put an end to the 70-year legal battle over the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. (ANI)