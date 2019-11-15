Ayodhya: Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi donates Rs 51,000 to Ram Janmabhumi Nyas

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi donated Rs 51,000 to the Shri Ram Janmabhumi Nyas here on Friday.

"Ayodhya is a very ancient place. The controversy had dwindled its name. I come from Agra which is a tourist place. Ayodhya could also develop as a tourist place after the construction of Ram temple here," Zafar Rizvi, representative of Shia Waqf Board said."The honourable Supreme Court has taken a very considered decision by calling for the formation of a trust to build the temple. The mosque which will be built on the 5-acre land given by the government should be named 'Aman Masjid'," he added.The Supreme Court on November 9 directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.A decade-long legal dispute was fought by Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)