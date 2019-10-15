Ayodhya case: Hindu side urges SC to undo historical wrong

Senior advocate K. Parasaran, appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman, said before the bench: "A foreign conquerer can't come to India, say 'I am Emperor Babur and I am the law'... There is no instance of Hindus going outside its territory to conquer, though we had most powerful rulers. This is a very important aspect in the hearing on the matter."

He further insisted that Muslims can pray elsewhere, as there are 55-60 mosques in Ayodhya alone.

But for the Hindus, it is the birth place of Lord Ram, and the community cannot change it.

"For Muslims it is a historic mosque and all mosques are equal for them. For Hindus, who have been fighting for centuries, it is the birthplace of Lord Ram," said Parasaran. On the 39th day of hearing in the matter, Parasaran that once a temple is always a temple contesting the Muslim side's argument that once a mosque was too always a mosque. At this, Justice S.A. Bobde queried him "that particular building is a mosque, what can be done if it ceases to exist?" Parasaran told the bench to examine the issue from the aspect of Hindu law and English law. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also questioned him on the legal aspect of the title especially in the existence and non-existence of the structure. Parasaran claimed that Muslims protected the title of the disputed site through adverse possession. After these questions from the bench, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi quipped at senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim side. "Dr Dhavan... Do you now think we are asking enough questions from them. Yesterday you said we don't ask them anything," said the Chief Justice while sharing a light moment with the counsels.<br> <br>The hearing will continue later in the day. The hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute is in the last phase as the arguments will be wrapped up on Thursday.