Ayodhya case: SC to hear plea seeking live-streaming of proceedings on Sept 16

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on September 16 a petition seeking live-streaming of the proceedings in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The petition, filed by RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi by former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh.



The constitution bench, also comprising Justice SA Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Naseer, is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case after the mediation panel failed to achieve an amicable settlement.

The apex court is hearing appeals against September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case.

The High Court in its verdict had ordered equal division of 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

