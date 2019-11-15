Ayodhya could figure in Congress meet on Saturday

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Ayodhya verdict could figure in a meeting the Congress has called of its senior leaders on Saturday morning to take stock of preparations for a public rally in Delhi scheduled in the first week of December against the Central government.

The circular sent to all leaders on November 13 said the meeting of leaders, including party general secretaries, has been called at 11 am in the party's war room 15, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road.

The important issue to be discussed, according to sources, is the Ayodhya verdict where the party wants to take feedback about its political fallout and to prepare for the public rally.

On Friday, several senior leaders met the party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the contours of the meeting. The party wants a big rally in Delhi to show its strength. All the like-minded non-NDA leaders are likely to participate in it. The party is keen to have prominent opposition leaders in the rally. Representatives of 13 parties attended the November 4 meeting to discuss a common strategy against the government. It was participated by D. Kupendra Reddy (JD-S), Sharad Yadav (LJD), T.R. Balu (DMK), Manoj Jha (RJD), Nadimul Haque(TMC), Ajit Singh (RLD), T.K. Rangarajan (CPI-M), D. Raja, Binoy Viswam (CPI), Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), P.K. Kunhalikutti (IUML), Jose K. Mani (KCM) and Shatrujeet Singh (RSP). miz/rn/prs