Ayodhya court orders police to register FIR against Ram Temple case litigant

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): An Ayodhya court on Tuesday asked Uttar Pradesh Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case litigant Iqbal Ansari for alleged sedition.

Hearing on a petition filed by international shooter Vartika Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate directed the Ramjanmbhoomi police station to file a case against Ansari and apprise the court within three days.

Singh had filed the petition under section 156/3 of the CrPC in the court."The application filed under section 156(3) of CrPC is accepted. Ramjanmbhoomi police station SHO is ordered to file an FIR and file a report in the court within three days," the court said in its order.Singh, in her complaint in the court, alleged that Ansari used foul language for Hindus. "Ansari rose in between our talks and said that he had shooters across the country and threatened to get me killed," she said.Talking to ANI in Lucknow, Singh alleged that she had gone to Ansari's home to discuss the Ram Temple issue where some people threatened to kill her."During my talks with Ansari, he said that the law does not have the power to build Ram temple. Ansari said that PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath and entire Hindu community fear him," she told ANI.On September 3, Singh allegedly attacked Ansari, main litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute, and threatened to kill him for being an obstacle in the case. (ANI)