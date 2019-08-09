  1. Sify.com
Ayodhya dispute: Rajeev Dhavan objects to daily hearings

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 09, 2019 11:46 hrs

Dhavan, who is representing a Muslim party, said it will be difficult to prepare arguments in the case if the top court conducts hearings on all five working days in a week.

"We don't get time for preparation of arguments," he said, adding that this was the beginning of the first appeal.

He termed the curent set-up of hearings as "inhuman" and "practically impossible" and said: "Cannot go on like this."

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi assured Dhavan that the apex court will look into his grievances and revert to him at the earliest.



