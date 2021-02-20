Ayodhya district admn receives Skoch Gold Award for COVID-19 management

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Ayodhya district administration has been felicitated with Skoch Gold Award on Saturday for the measures taken to contain COVID-19.



"District Administration Ayodhya has been given Skoch Gold Award for our response to COVID-19. We have learnt a lot during the period and the satisfaction of hard work will always remain close to our hearts," said Anuj Kumar Jha, District Magistrate Ayodhya.

Sameer Kochhar, the Chairman of Skoch Group, representatives from the National Health Mission and other dignitaries were present at the event via video conferencing.

SKOCH Award was started in 2003 to facilitate people, projects and institutions for their contributions to society and make India a better nation. (ANI)

