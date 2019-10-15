Ayodhya judgment likely between Nov 13-17

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is superannuating on November 17. Or in other words, his term ends on the 17th. Before demitting office, the CJI is set to deliver the judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The Supreme Court last week, once again stressed on the need to complete arguments in the Ayodhya dispute case by October 18. If arguments cant get over by October 18, there wont be extra day, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told both sides arguing the case.

November 12th is a court holiday due to Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations, and the likely date for the delivery of the judgment is anytime from the 13th to the 17th. The Union Home Secretary has asked all state governments to maintain tight vigil and beef up security in and around temples and mosques in the country as a fallout of the Ayodhya judgment. Intelligence agencies have also been asked to map communally-sensitive and a beef-up of security with paramilitary forces during the first week of November is likely.