Ayodhya land deal 'transparent', Opposition losing respect for creating obstacles in Ram Temple construction

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar on Tuesday called the land deal by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust "transparent", adding that the Opposition leaders are losing their integrity and respect by creating obstacles in the temple construction.



"The land deal was done online and is totally transparent. The people who are creating obstacles are the same people who had refused to believe in the existence of Lord Ram. They have always opposed the cause of the temple. They are misleading people. The people of the country have full faith in the Trust," Kumar said.

He added that the prices of land always increases and sometimes it shoots up in a matter of hours.

Kumar further said that the people of the Trust have renounced the world and not indulging in materialistic things.

"All these political parties are those who have done the work of killing Ram devotees by firing bullets. Because of which they have been ousted from power. But they are not shying away from repeating the same mistakes," the RSS leader added.

He further urged the Opposition parties to contribute in the temple construction because they are losing their integrity and respect by creating obstacles in it.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had accused the Trust of committing corruption in a land deal and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Holding a press conference on Sunday, Pandey said, "The piece of land was earlier purchased for Rs 2 crores by Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari. 10 minutes later, the Trust bought the land for Rs 18.5 crores on March 18."

The SP leader also claimed that Rs 17 crore was sent to the bank account of Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari through RTGS mode of payment and demanded a probe into the RTGS money transfer.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Monday said that defamation suits will be filed against Opposition parties who are trying to mislead people ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The land was in the name of Kusum Pathak. A few years ago she had signed an agreement with Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tripathi in which she agreed to sell it for Rs 2 crore, which was the market rate of the land at the time," Kumar said.

(ANI).