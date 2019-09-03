Ayodhya land dispute litigant attacked by woman

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, was allegedly attacked by woman, who threatened to kill him for being an obstacle in the case, here on Tuesday.

"A woman, named Vartika Singh, barged into my house in the afternoon and claimed herself as an international shooter. She threatened to shoot me for being an obstacle in the case," Ansari told ANI.



A heated argument ensued between the two, following which she allegedly tried to attack him. "She could have killed me then and there," he claimed.

The police rushed into action and brought the duo to the police station.

Amar Singh, Circle Officer (CO), said, "Earlier, she was talking about triple talaq and then took up the topic of the demolition of Babri Masjid. As she tried to attack him, I pulled her back. She also asked him to take the case back. Further investigation is underway in this regard."

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. The Supreme Court is conducting the day-to-day hearing into the case. (ANI)

