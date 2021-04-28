Ayodhya Mayor sets up firewood bank for cremation

Ayodhya, April 28 (IANS) To cope with the rush at cremation grounds, the Mayor of Ayodhya, Rishikesh Upadhyay, is giving out free firewood to the rematoriums.

"We are distributing firewood for free and creating a wood bank in Ayodhya so that the kin of the deceased do not have to pay for the last rites of their dear ones. According to belief, Ayodhya is the 'Mokshdayni', which means those cremated here go to heaven. But the cremation count has gone up manifold. After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that funerals of Covid victims would be free of cost, I am personally arranging firewood with the help of social organisations and creating a wood bank. The money spent is not from the coffers of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation or any government agency," he said.