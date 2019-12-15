Ayodhya railway station to get temple look

Lucknow, Dec 15 (IANS) Devotees who travel to Ayodhya by train after a year will get a glance of the proposed Ram temple at the city's railway station itself.

The Ayodhya railway station will now be structured as a replica of the Ram temple.

According to railway sources, the renovation of the Ayodhya railway station was planned to take place in 2018 but was put on hold due to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.

However, after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Ram temple, the project will now be implemented soon and completed by Diwali 2020.

The railway station will resemble a grand temple, completed with pillars and domes. It will reflect the culture and essence of the temple town. The walls of the station will be adorned with bricks replicating the 'shilas' to be used in the foundation of the temple with 'Sri Ram' inscribed on them. A document of Northern Railway, Lucknow Division, regarding the station makeover, says that the redevelopment of the station, "which is of religious and cultural importance", will be done on turnkey basis. Apart from replicating the temple facade, passenger amenities and services will also be upgraded. Two 6 metre-wide foot-over bridges will connect the three platforms for movement of passengers. The new station will be lit up with LED lights. It will have 24 mineral water kiosks at its three platforms, around 150 steel benches, air-conditioned waiting rooms and deluxe and modern executive lounges, along with accommodation for railway officials. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (NR) Lucknow Jagdish Shukla said: "With an investment of Rs 80 crore, the railway station will be beautified along the lines of a temple. Rail India Technical and Economic Service have been asked to work on the project, which is already under way." amita/ksk/