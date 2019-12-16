Ayodhya Research Institute to prepare document on Lord Ram

Ayodhya, Dec 16 (IANS) The Ayodhya Research Institute will now prepare a document on facts related to Lord Ram and the Ramayana.

This venture, that is being taken up after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Ram temple, is designed to take the story of Lord Ram at the international level and back it up with facts so that people across the world can believe in it.

"We will be including countries in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Caribbean and parts of Europe in our study. There will be an exchange of experts and documents between us and these countries. A lot of academic activities will be taking place on this issue on the saga of Lord Ram," said Y.P. Singh, Director of the Institute.

He said that all information will be based on facts. "We intend to take the saga of Lord Ram beyond mythology and establish his presence in real terms globally." The project will showcase India's cultural-religious legacy to the world. Singh said that the Ayodhya Research Institute had already obtained some evidences from Italy, Honduras and Iraq and was working on this further. Inscriptions of Lord Ram and Hanuman have been found on rocks in Italy and Iraq and an idol of the latter was found in a jungle in Hondruas in Central America. "The next few years will witness hectic activity at the institute. The exercise will involve travel to several countries to survey, research, document and publish the international footprint of Lord Ram," he added. Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has already allotted Rs 30 lakhs for the project and the first instalment of Rs 15 lakhs has been released.