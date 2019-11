New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed the appeal of the Shia Waqf Board in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a unanimous verdict dismissing the Shia Waqf Board's appeal in the case over the disputed structure.

It said the disputed land was government land in the revenue records.