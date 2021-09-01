Ayurveda can address India's nutrition requirements: Irani

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The All India Institute of Ayurveda has initiated a month-long 'Poshan Maah' 2021 celebration under which a series of programmes have been initiated. A Nutri-garden was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani to mark the beginning of the celebration. Irani said the knowledge of Ayurveda can address India's nutrition requirements.

The whole of September will be sub-divided into weekly themes for a focused and assimilated approach towards improving holistic nutrition.

Inaugurating the Nutri garden, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the need of the hour is to provide knowledge about how the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda can be effectively utilised to address the nutrition requirement of the country. The institute of Ayurveda has initiated Poshan Maah, 2021, under the direction of the Ayush Ministry.

The POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyan was launched by Prime mInister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2018.

"Nutrition has two main components -- affordable and readily available for holistic well-being. This is where Ayurveda can prove to be very beneficial", the Union Minister added.

The Ministry of Ayush has undertaken many efforts to reduce the incidence of anaemia through a collaborative venture with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). Irani said this is the time to come out with publications on scientific data so that the world can acknowledge the contribution of Ayurveda.

Every year the Poshan Maah is celebrated during September under the Poshan Abhiyan, also known as National Nutrition Mission. It aims to make India a malnutrition-free country by 2022.

Ayurvedic classical nutritious recipes like Sattu drink, Sesame Laddoo, Jhangore Ki Kheer, Niger seeds Laddoo, Amalaki Panaka etc. were also displayed to mark the beginning of Poshan Maah.

---IANS

