Ayurvedic, allopathic kits flood markets offering protection from Covid

The messages flooding social media platforms are mostly of ayurvedic or allopathic medicines, which claim to offer a protective gear from the Covid-19 virus.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) With the number of Covid cases mounting at an alarming rate across the country, a number of pharma companies have flooded the markets with several medicines claiming to give protection from the dreaded virus.

One such message comes from Ramdev's Patanjali Research Institute about its protective kit named Divya Swasari Coronil kit, which consists of Ashvagndha, Giloy, Tulsi, Kakda Singi, Rudanti and powerful minerals.

Launched last year, Ramdev's 'Coronail kit' had sparked massive debates over its efficacy to prevent coronavirus. In February this year, the AYUSH Ministry had approved Patanjali Ayurved's Coronil for the treatment of Covid-19.

Similarly, another medicine kit comes from Sri Sri Tattva, which claims to provide a month's ayurvedic medicine for Covid positive patients for Rs 1,460, while for the high-risk patients and senior citizens, it offers its kit for Rs 1,050.

The kit comprises Shakti drops, Tulsi Akara, Turrmeric Plus, Amruth and Kabasur Kudineer. Sri Sri Tattva also claims to be providing ayurvedic medicines for general patients at a price of Rs 790.

Meanwhile, a Hyderabad-based company named MSN claims to provide Favilow tablets to lower the viral load of Covid-19, and speed up recovery for a price as low as Rs 33 for 200 mg tablets and RS 66 for 400 mg tablets.

However, when contacted on its customer care number, the company said that a patient who wants to use the medicines needs to discuss with the doctors first for the right dosage.

India recorded 2.17 lakh fresh Covid cases on Friday, while on Thursday it had recorded 2.07 lakh cases. The country's daily caseload doubled from one lakh to two lakh within a span of just 10 days.

Due to the sudden spike in the number of cases, beds in most of the hospitals are occupied, while many people are opting for home isolation.

--IANS

aks/arm