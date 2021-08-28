Ayush Minister announces major plans to boost initiatives in N-E

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present in the AYUSH and Health Ministers of north-eastern states conference for the promotion of Ayush.

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) In a major boost to the initiatives to promote traditional medicinal practices in the north-east, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal announced a slew of measures to strengthen these medicinal practices in the N-E at a conference held in Guwahati on Saturday.

The union minister announced as many as 1000 new Health & Wellness Centres (HWC) to be opened in the NE states as part of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Scheme for growth and development of Ayush systems. The centre will provide a holistic wellness model based on the principles of the Ayush systems of medicine. A total of 12,500 HWC are to be operationalised in the country by the Ayush Ministry.

Sonowal announced the setting up of 100 Ayush dispensaries under NAM in the northeast region to boost the popularity of traditional medicines.

The minister said, "In order to boost the education and training of Ayush medicinal experts, financial provision of Rs 70 crore, under NAM support, will also be provided for establishment of a new Ayurvedic College at Dudhnoi in Goalpara".

The Ayush Ministry has also decided to upgrade the Government Ayurvedic College in Guwahati and develop it as a Centre of Excellence. A total of Rs 10 crore as financial grant will be provided for this.

The Ayush medical facilities under the north-east state governments, Central Government and teaching hospitals in Ayush colleges will be brought under the Ayush Health Management Information System (AHMIS) to develop a digital data base of Ayush interventions to manage various diseases.

