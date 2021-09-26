Ayushman Bharat scheme for poor is dedicated to Antyodaya philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: PM Modi

Calling Upadhyay one of the greatest thinkers of the last century, PM Modi said, "His economic philosophy, his policies aimed at empowering the society, the path of Antyodaya shown by him remain as relevant in the present context and are also inspirational."Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister recalled that three years ago, on Upadhyay birth anniversary on September 25, "the world's largest health assurance scheme - Ayushman Bharat scheme was implemented.""Today, more than two and a half crore impoverished people of the country have got free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in the hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Such a massive scheme for the poor is dedicated to the Antyodaya philosophy of Deen Dayal ji," he said.PM Modi said that if the youth of today inculcate the values and ideals of the late leader into their lives, it can be of great benefit to them."Once in Lucknow, Deen Dayal ji had said - 'How many good things, good qualities there are - we derive all these from the society itself. We have to pay the debt of society, we must think on these lines'. That is, Deen Dayal ji taught us that we take so much from society, from the country, whatever it be, it is only because of the country; thus we should think about how we will repay our debt towards the country. This is a significant message for today's youth," he stated.The Prime Minister said that by looking at the life of the leader, we get a lesson to never give up."Despite the adverse political and ideological circumstances, he never wavered from the vision of a Swadeshi, homegrown model for the development of India. Today many young people want to move ahead by breaking away from the oft-treaded paths. They want to do things their own way. Deen Dayal ji's life can teach them a lot. That is why I urge our youngsters to definitely know about him," he added.On Saturday, PM Modi paid tribute to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 105th birth anniversary."Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Integral Human Philosophy, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to nation-building. His thoughts will always inspire the countrymen," said PM Modi in a tweet.Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. (ANI)