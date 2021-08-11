Ayushman Bharat Scheme has reached out to 1.99 crore hospitals

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Ayushman Bharat Scheme has reached out to at least 1.99 crore hospitals. Admissions worth Rs. 24,683 crores have been authorized across the country. As of July 10, 2021, approximately 16.20 crores eligible beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme and provided with Ayushman cards.



There are 918 Health Benefits Packages (HBP) with fixed rates covering 1,669 procedures along with COVID treatment and diagnostic tests. So far, a network of approximately 23,000 public and private hospitals have been empanelled with the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme across the country.

The key features of the scheme include Healthcare coverage up to Rs.5,00,000 per entitled per year.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently said in a tweet that more than 13 crore families could benefit from this scheme. The scheme was announced during the Monsoon session.

"As part of the steps taken to take care of Children affected by Covid19, Children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM cate," the Union Minister tweeted.

The top specialities and procedures include General Medicine, General Surgery, Infectious Diseases, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Medical Oncology and Orthopaedics. (ANI)