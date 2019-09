"Three people had come to meet (P. Chidambaram). It was part of a regular meeting," Tihar Jail Director General Sandeep Goyal told IANS. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also among the visitors.

The meeting lasted for about half an hour.

P. Chidambaram will be produced before the court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for next hearing on September 19.