Azad, Anand, Sibal & Manish Tewari missing from campaigners' list

New Delhi/Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) The Congress on Friday released the list of its star campaigners for the first phase of the Bengal Assembly elections. Missing from the list were prominent members of G-23, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, though these leaders have reiterated that they will campaign for the party .

But the missing names raise many questions as even Sachin Pilot's name has been included. Pilot had raised the banner of revolt against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A source within G-23 said they will wait for all the states' list and then devise their strategy.

The prominent faces among the Congress star campaigners are Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

It is the first time that Congress General Secretary Priyanka will be campaigning for the party outside Uttar Pradesh, apart from Delhi and Chhattisgarh where she had campaigned for the Assembly polls.

The other star campaigners are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala are also in the campaigners list.

Two former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin have also been named by the grand old party.

The Congress is contesting on 92 seats in West Bengal in alliance with the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). From the local leaders, A.H. Khan Choudhury, Deepa Dasmunshi and Pradeep Bhattacharya are in the Congress list of star campaigners.

--IANS

miz/bg