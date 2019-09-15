Azad moves SC over Kashmir curbs, plea to be heard on Monday

The plea will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday along with various petitions including one of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury who has challenged the detention of his party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

The court will also hear other petitions related to the various issues after the abrogation of Article 370.

These petitions deal with various issues, including relaxation of movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference, led by Sajjad Lone, has also moved the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370 through a presidential order along with the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act of 2019. Besides, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party's (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court to produce former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah. Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin's plea has sought relaxation on media movement in the Valley and asked the government to file a response in a week. The court will also hear another habeas corpus plea filed by law graduate Mohammad Aleem Syed, who has submitted a report in a sealed cover about the situation in the Valley when he went to Anantnag to meet his parents.