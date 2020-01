Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) The Hyderabad police on Sunady arrested Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad when he was on his way to address a public meeting here.

The police, which had denied permission for the meeting to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, took him into custody when he was on his way to Crystal Garden Mehdipatnam to address the meet.

Some supporters of Azad were also arrested. He was shifted to Bolaram police station, police said.

