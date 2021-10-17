Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: BSF Gujarat organises cycle rally

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Sunday flagged off a cycle rally from Raithanwala (Jaisalmer) to Kevadia (Gujarat) under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".



The cycle rally will cover a distance of 723 kilometres and reach the Statue of Unity, Kevadia (Gujarat) on October 26. 15 cyclists of the BSF Gujarat are participating in the cycle rally, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Kailash Choudhary expressed that he is immensely proud to flag off the cycle rally to spread the message of national unity.

"BSF is performing a commendable role on every front. Through this cycle rally, BSF will not only give the message of national unity to the general public but also inform them about the 'Fit India Movement' as well as other public welfare schemes of the Government of India. The contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Unity of the country will always be remembered," he said.

N S Jamwal, Additional Director General (ADG), BSF, Western Command Chandigarh, encouraged the participants and said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had done commendable work for Unity of the Nation. This Cycle Rally will convey the message of National Unity among the general public." (ANI)

