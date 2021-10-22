'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' run from Gwalior culminates in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): As a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", a tri-service run organised by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) has culminated at the National War Memorial in the national capital.



The run commenced from Maharani Laxmibai Smarak in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 15 with seven members that included two women officers.

The team was received by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the National War Memorial on Thursday.

The last leg of the run to Delhi was flagged off by Rear Admiral Manish Sharma, Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff HQ IDS, from Air Force Station in Faridabad.

Group Captain KS Ganesh, Station Commander at Air Force Station Faridabad and avid runners of the station accompanied the team up to 3 km from the station as a gesture of togetherness and support to the cause. (ANI)

