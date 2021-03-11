'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' to begin with padyatra from Friday

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Seventy five weeks before India completes 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022, the country has decided to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', and in this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off the 'padyatra' (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, informed Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.



The minister on Thursday said the ministry has started vigorous preparation for 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' after Prime Minister Modi's announcement on Wednesday during BJP's Parliamentary Committee meeting.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the Dandi March in 1930 by announcing the 'Salt Satyagraha' on March 12 and the yatra lasted till April 5.

"This journey will also start only on the same root on which Mahatma Gandhi led that march. After the Prime Minister's address in the program of Sabarmati Ashram, a walking tour will start from Sabarmati to Dandi," Patel said.

He informed that two groups will take part in the yatra.

"There is a group of 81 youth from Gujarat, who will complete the journey from Sabarmati to Dandi. There is another group of 81 people, who will complete the 75 km journey and I will also be in it. This journey will be a 75 km journey from Sabarmati to Nadiad," the minister said.

Patel further said that "along with this program, there will be different programs in 75 major places of the country. Some states planned their own programs separately".

The Gujarat government has decided to conduct programs at 75 locations in the state. At the same time, the government of Madhya Pradesh has also decided to organise events in all the district headquarters.

Talking about Delhi, Patel said "there will be two programs in Delhi tomorrow. The state government will hold one in Connaught Place. At the same time, the second event will be in the ASI-protected Qila Rai Pithora, which will include Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as well as many ministers and MPs."

According to the format set by the government, a program will be held every week under the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', in which, apart from the ministry of culture, more ministries will participate in the event. Apart from this, programs will also be organised in all the Indian embassies outside the country.

Patel clarified: "the government will not organise these events, it will only help. The people of the country will organise them with the government's help. The Prime Minister wants to make it a mass festival. People can also give their suggestions in this regard." (ANI)

