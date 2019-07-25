Azam Khan creates uproar in LS with remarks directed at a woman member

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Thursday caused an uproar with his remarks on BJP member Rama Devi, who was in the chair, during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill,which the BJP members felt were inappropriate.

The remarks were later expunged as Rama Devi asked Khan to apologise.

Speaking on the bill, Khan began his speech by reciting a Hindi couplet, upon which Rama Devi asked him to not to look all around but address the chair.Khan then looked towards the Chair and made some remarks, which created an uproar in the house with BJP members demanding an apology.Objecting to his comment, the chairperson interrupted Khan and said it was not the correct way to speak. "I am like your younger sister. Thank You. This is not the right way to speak.""Expunge it", the chairperson stated.Khan responded by saying , "You are the chairman, very respectable and my lovely sister".Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told Khan, "You are very experienced. Take back these words. Whatever you have said is not right, take it back."The remarks also drew criticism from Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who said, "I have heard the MP. He is very experienced. He understands how to address the chair. The words that he has used against the woman and for the chairman, he must apologise."Following these exchanges, Rama Devi told Khan, "You should apologise".She then got up from the Chair and left, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took the seat to continue the proceedings of the house."This is a wrong language. This is Parliament. Any such statement for any member should not be said. Everyone should speak with decency. I request all that nothing objectionable is spoken", he said.Birla also requested members to maintain decorum of the house and not to create a condition where comments are required to be removed."It is very easy for all of you to demand 'expunge this, expunge that' but why should the need to expunge arise at all? Once a remark is made, it is already in public domain. Therefore, we all should speak keeping the dignity of the Parliament in mind", he said.However, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, who was sitting besides Khan, defended him and asked him to continue his speech."I don't think Azam Khan ji meant any disrespect to the chair (Rama Devi). These ( BJP MPs) people are so rude, who are they to raise objections?", Yadav said.Later Rampur MP Azam Khan left the chamber. (ANI)