Azam Khan defamation case transferred to Prayagraj

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A criminal defamation case filed by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur against ex-minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been transferred to special MP-MLA Court, Prayagraj according to Nutan Thakur, an RTI activist.

"Amitabh had presented his complaint against Azam Khan before the Lucknow Court in November 2017 alleging use of defamatory language against himself in the petition filed by him (Azam Khan) before Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court in April 2017," she said on Monday.



During its hearing, Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow had recommended sending the case to Special Court, Prayagraj. After this, the Session Judge Lucknow had got the case transferred to Prayagraj. (ANI)

