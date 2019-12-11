Azam Khan gets relief from Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday provided big relief to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan by putting a stay on actions against him till January 7.

The High Court bench also set January 7 as the date for hearing in 13 cases against the SP leader.

Khan is facing a slew of cases, ranging from land encroachment by Jauhar University, of which he is the Chancellor, to procuring an alleged fake birth certificate for his son Abdullah Azam Khan.



Apart from him, his wife, son and other members of his family too have been named in some of the cases. (ANI)