Azam Khan's wife demands HC's inquiry into Faiz Khan's death during anti-CAA protest in Rampur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima has demanded an inquiry by the High Court to conduct a probe into the death of Faiz Khan, allegedly during a clash with the police in Rampur while protesting against new Citizenship law last week.



In the press note, Fatima, who is an SP leader said, "...I demand that the investigation of the whole incident (death case of Faiz Khan) should be conducted by the High Court's judge so that truth can be revealed and people will know what is right."

Clashes broke out between the police and the locals during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Rampur last week. The police used tear gas and other things on the agitators while the protesters also went on a rampage and vandalised few vehicles and also damaged public properties.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

