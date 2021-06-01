Azam Khan tests Covid negative, but remains critical

Lucknow, June 1 (IANS) Senior Samajwadi Party MP, Mohd Azam Khan, has tested negative for Covid-19 but he continues to be on oxygen support in the Lucknow Medanta hospital.

Khan is suffering from post-Covid Fibrosis and cavity in the lungs. He also has infection in the kidneys.

According to the health bulletin issued by the hospital, the 72-year-old's health showed improvement on Monday but he remains under constant care of the critical care team of the hospital.