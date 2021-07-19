Azam Khan's health deteriorates, being brought to Lucknow

Lucknow, July 19 (IANS) Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail, is now being shifted back to a hospital in Lucknow after his health condition deteriorated.

Khan's oxygen level went down to 88.

The SP leader had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from hospital last week after being on oxygen support for several days.