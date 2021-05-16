Azerbaijan takes steps to stabilise situation on Armenian border

eBaku [Azerbaijan], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Baku has been taking appropriate measures to normalize the situation on the border with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lyla Abdullayeva told Sputnik on Sunday.



Earlier in the week, the Armenian Defense Ministry claimed that the Azerbaijani armed forces carried out what it deemed were provocative actions in one of the border areas of its Syunik region. On Friday, the Armenian leadership announced an appeal to the CSTO on the issue. Azerbaijani side, in turn, has since maintained that it deployed border forces "in the usual mode and in a systematic manner" and did not violate Armenia's territorial integrity.

"As you know, as soon as tensions flared up on the border, the leadership of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan immediately visited the region and began negotiations with the border guards of the opposite side. Appropriate steps are being taken to normalize the situation," Abdullayeva said.

According to the spokeswoman, Baku urges Armenian political and military powers to "acknowledge the reality of the interstate border regime," prevent further conflict escalations in the region and to "constructively resolve border issues with Azerbaijan through bilateral channels." (ANI/Sputnik)

