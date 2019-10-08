Azim Premji pays tribute to KB Hedgewar at RSS HQ

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of the Indian Information Technology industry and founder of Wipro Limited, visited the Smruti Mandir at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s headquarters here to pay tribute to its founder K B Hedgewar.

Premji, who visited the memorial on October 5, also paid homage to M S Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the organisation.



He wrote a message in the visitor book of the memorial and was gifted various books related to Sangh literature by Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee.

The czar of the IT industry was also apprised of various programs undertaken by the organisation.

Various officials of the Nagpur administration were present during his visit. (ANI)

