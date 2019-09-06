B Bala Bhaskar appointed next Indian Ambassador to Norway

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Senior diplomat B Bala Bhaskar was on Friday appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to Norway.

Informing about the appointment, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Dr B. Bala Bhaskar (IFS: 1993) has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Norway."

Bhaskar will replace Krishan Kumar, who has been heading the Indian mission in Norway since July 2018.



An IFS of 1993 batch will take up the assignment shortly, the MEA informed.

Prior to this, the diplomat served as a Joint Secretary of the WANA division of the MEA that deals with all the matters relating to India's trade with WANA region comprising 19 countries. These countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Syria, Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya and South Sudan. (ANI)

