B'desh minister, Tripura CM discuss trade, connectivity

"During our meeting, the Chief Minister raised various issues relating to cross border trade, improvement of connectivity and curbing of drugs smuggling and illegal trades between Tripura and Bangladwesh," the visiting minister said after the meeting.

He said that the Chief Minister was keen to set up more "Border Haats" (markets) to boost livelihood of the people living in border villages, export tea to Bangladesh and to use Chittagong and Mongla sea ports to carry goods and machinery from other parts of the country to Tripura via Bangladesh.

Deb also stressed the need for early completion of the 12.23 km Agartala-Akaura Rs 972 crore railway project and construction of a big bridge in southern Tripura over river Feni. "I would take up these matters with the Bangladesh Prime Minister and concerned ministers," Mahmud added. He said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, India-Bangladesh relations had further developed. "For each other's prosperity, India and Bangladesh are coming closer day by day and in the coming days it would reach a climax." In the meeting, Deb told Mahmud: "Before taking oath of office of Chief Minister on March 9 last year, I first took the blessings from my mother then talked to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over phone. She told me to take steps to curb the smuggling of drugs to Bangladesh. I deeply admire her for her motherly love and affection. Our government has taken a series of steps to curb drugs smuggling and illegal business." Mahmud, who was accompanied by parliamentarians, senior officials, and artists arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit.