B'luru Electronic City metro connectivity to be completed by 2020: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he has instructed officials to speed up the ongoing metro line work in Bengaluru.

He said that Electronic City metro connectivity will be completed by 2020 and White Field metro train work will be finished by 2021.

"I will try my best to visit different parts of Bengaluru once in every 15 days to take stock of the infrastructural work and other developmental activities that needs to be undertaken. By 2020 we will have connectivity with the Electronic City," said Yediyurappa."Silk Board is a major traffic hub in the city, the traffic problem in the area will soon be resolved. White Field metro train work needs to be finished by 2021, I have instructed officials to speed up the work," he added.He further said that IT companies here have cited a loss of over Rs 30,000 crore due to the traffic problem in the city, which will soon be resolved."We will ensure there is no corruption in the work that will be carried out from now on. Strict action will be taken against those who will be involved in corruption related to any kind of developmental work here. We want to transform Bengaluru into one of the best cities internationally," said Yediyurappa.The Chief Minister who is scheduled to visit north Karnataka shortly to take stock of the flood-affected areas said adequate compensation will be given to all those affected by floods."We will construct houses for poor people who have lost their shelters due to the floods and provide them with Rs 5 lakh. We will also provide Rs 1 lakh to those who want to repair their houses. I will also ask IT and biotech (BT) companies to contribute towards flood relief," he said. (ANI)