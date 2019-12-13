B'luru police bust gang growing marijuana in flower pots

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (IANS) The Bengaluru police central crime branch on Friday arrested a group of three drug peddlers for growing marijuana in flower pots inside a flat in the city, officials said.

Police arrested Aditya Kumar, 21, from Bengaluru and Bihar natives Mangal Mukhya, 30, and Amathya, 23, for procuring marijuana seeds and growing the plants using special lighting inside a flat on Mysuru Road in Kengeri.

Central crime branch joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil said Amathya is studying BBM in the city and also peddling narcotics, after smuggling them in from Holland through the dark web.

Police seized eight flower pots with marijuana shoots, 225 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) strips, 2 kg marijuana, three mobile phones, Rs 10,200 cash, special LED lights and stands and a computer from the gang. According to the police, the drugs command a street value of Rs 20 lakh. sth/rt