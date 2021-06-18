'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner hospitalised after alleged suicide bid

According to the Delhi Police, they received a phone call late Thursday that a man, who allegedly attempted suicide, has been brought to the hospital.

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Kanta Prasad, the owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' who found instant fame during the previous Covid wave last year, has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital following an alleged suicide bid.

Sources in Safadarjung Hospital told IANS: "He was admitted in the ICU ward on ventilator support. His condition is critical but stable."

DCP (South) Atul Thakur confirmed that "the 80-year-old was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital last night. He was brought in an unconscious condition after he consumed alcohol and sleeping pills. Statement of his son has been recorded for the same. Further probe underway."

Prasad had shot to limelight after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had shot the widely shared video of Prasad and his wife on October 7 last year, which showed the couple talking about lack of customers at the eatery in Malviya Nagar.

Following which several people donated money and the couple had put up a bigger unit.

Later things went sour and Prasad had lodged an FIR of cheating against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating money that was raised to help him and his wife.

Just days back, Prasad was again seen on a viral video retracting his allegation against Wasan.

Now according to people in know of things, Prasad had to close the restaurant he opened in December last year after his video went viral and his roadside stall witnessed huge crowd.

He has been back to his old roadside stall as the cost of running the new establishment was around Rs 1 lakh, while his income was only about Rs 30,000.

--IANS

pd/in