Baba Ramdev should stop making communal statements: JD(U)

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) General Secretary Pavan Verma on Friday hit out at Baba Ramdev for his remark "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and not Prophet Muhammad", saying the yoga guru should stop making communal statements.

"The vast majority of Hindus and Muslims would like to put this issue behind them and move on to a united India. Statements like those made by Baba Ramdev don't contribute positively to this process," Verma added.



Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday made a pitch for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying, "the whole world and the Muslim community know that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and not Prophet Muhammad. Addressing a press conference, he added that the Ayodhya matter is close to its end and a Ram temple should be constructed at the disputed site."

He further said that there are some socio-political hurdles in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and expressed confidence that the Modi-Shah duo has the ability to overcome these challenges.

Ramdev said: "Ram Temple should be built in Ayodhya. There are some barriers at social and political levels. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji have the courage to overcome these challenges." (ANI)

