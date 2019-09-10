Babri Masjid demolition unexpected, result of explosion of Hindu feelings suppressed for centuries: Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya in December 1992, on Tuesday said that the mosque was demolished as a "result of an explosion of feelings of crores of Hindus that were suppressed for centuries" and there was no conspiracy in it.

"What happened was unexpected ... The incident of December 6, 1992, in which that structure collapsed, was the result of an explosion of feelings of crores of Hindus that were suppressed for centuries," he said.Singh observation comes at a time after the CBI reportedly moved a court here for summoning the former Rajasthan Governor to stand trial in the case.Reacting to this, Singh told ANI: "Till now I was the Governor (of Rajasthan) and could not be summoned. Now, the summons will come from there. I will receive it and will appear before the court. I will give the answer to all the questions there.""I respect the court. If the CBI summons me, then I will accept it and will appear on whatever date they will ask me to appear. I will fully cooperate with them. The issue in this court is that there was a criminal conspiracy in which 12-13 people were named."Singh said that he will speak before the court that "there was no conspiracy."He feels that "Ayodhya is the centre of faith for crores of Indians.""The construction of Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is the resolve of crores of people in India ... Along with those people, I also wish that the Ram temple should be made," he said."The case is currently going on in the Supreme Court. We have to wait for the court's order. After the verdict, the Central government should move forward. My stand is clear on this," he said.However, he stated that all political parties should "clear their stand in front of the people whether they are in favour of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya or against it."Singh also suggested that the Muslim party in the case "should think about taking back their claim." "It will give strength to the country's unity and integrity," he said. (ANI)