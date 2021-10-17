Babul Supriyo likely to resign as MP on Tuesday

Sources in the Trinamool Congress indicated that Supriyo, who had written to Speaker Om Birla to complete his formalities of resignation as MP, has been given time on Tuesday at 11 a.m. However, there was no confirmation from Supriyo yet.

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently joined Trinamool Congress, is likely to resign as Asansol MP on Tuesday.

According to party sources, Supriyo will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning and complete his resignation formalities.

Earlier, just after joining Trinamool Congress, Supriyo had made it clear that he would not hold MP post as it would be immoral as he was elected MP of Asansol on BJP ticket and he is no more in BJP.

Supriyo, who joined Trinamool Congress on September 18 had earlier announced that he would resign once he got the appointment with the Speaker.

Though there are some examples that MPs and MLAs do not leave their post even after quitting the party. However, nearly a month after, the former union minister is likely to resign on Tuesday.

Babul won from Asansol parliamentary constituency twice -- in 2014 and in 2019. He also became union Minister-of-State in the Narendra Modi ministry but things started to go the other way round and he was dropped in the cabinet reshuffle.

After that he announced to quit politics overnight and within a few days, he joined the TMC.

