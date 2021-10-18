Babul Supriyo to submit resignation as Lok Sabha MP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday at 11 am to formally submit his resignation as an MP from the House.



Taking to Twitter, he expressed gratitude to the Speaker for granting the appointment.

"Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time tomorrow at 11 am to formally resign as a MP. I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again," Supriyo tweeted today.

The move comes after Supriyo resigned from BJP and joined the TMC in September.

Earlier on October 1, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter. The TMC leader had said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla's appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as 'received'.

Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following the Union Cabinet reshuffle. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Later on September 18, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. (ANI)

