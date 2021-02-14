Baby Archie going to be a big brother as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting second child

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting a second child, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday (local time).



"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother...The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson told CNN.

The couple's first child Archie will turn 2 in May and is seventh in line to the throne. Archewell, a charitable foundation of the duo, is named after their son.

According to CNN, the couple announced last year in November that Meghan suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

According to Variety, Markle revealed about the miscarriage in a New York Times op-ed titled 'The Losses We Share,' where she also called on people to be more empathetic towards each other.

In December 2020, the royal duo's Christmas card was shared on social media.

The original picture of the family which was clicked at their home, featured Markle, Harry, their one-year-old son Archie and their two puppies seated in front of a white and blue playhouse.

Harry and Megan had stepped back from their roles as members of the British royal family at the beginning of last year. The royal duo then relocated to Santa Barbara, California, in July. (ANI)

